Canyon County Sheriff's Office joins statewide seatbelt enforcement effort

CANYON COUNTY, ID — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement agencies across Idaho to urge drivers to buckle up.

From May 20 to June 2, CCSO deputies will join a statewide enforcement effort, issuing citations to those not wearing their seat belts and educating Idahoans on the importance of all drivers and passengers buckling up.

According to ITD's seat belt survey data, 87% of Idahoans are making the safe choice to wear their seat belt.

Buckling up increases the odds of surviving a crash by 50%, according to a press release from CCSO. In 2022, 66% of the passenger motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

The statewide effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Click It or Ticket" campaign with law enforcement officers nationwide.

For more information, visit shift-idaho.org.