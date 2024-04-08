ACHD fills 445 potholes during 'Pothole Days' campaign

With some help from the public, ACHD has filled 445 potholes during their 'Pothole Days' campaign, which started on April 1st. The campaign saw ACHD maintenance crews directing their focus toward filling potholes following the winter months when intense weather can cause more potholes to form.

Despite the stormy weather during the week of the campaign, ACHD crews were able to fill nearly double the potholes filled in last year's campaign.

“We appreciate the help from community members who let us know of potholes and other roadway issues they come across,” said Jennifer Berenger, Deputy Director of Maintenance at ACHD. “Our crews maintain more than 5,300 lane miles, and each report helps us keep the roadways safe and in good condition.”

While Pothole Days is a week-long campaign, residents can report a pothole to ACHD at any time using the form on ACHD’s website, or by calling (208) 387-6100.