This top-rated air mattress has its own built-in pump for fast inflation

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Air mattresses are easy to use, easy to store and can be extremely comfortable. You can take them on camping trips, keep them on hand for guests or use them for stargazing in your backyard. High-quality air mattresses last for a while — and are worth the investment.

The King Koil Luxury Air Mattress contains air-filled coils and internal layering that support your body and help your spine stay aligned. Unlike other air mattresses that often experience ruptured internal seams or bulges, the company says, the coils help maintain the shape and firmness of the bed over time.

The air mattress is made with durable, puncture-resistant PVC covered on the top and sides with soft, waterproof flocking.

In addition, the air bed comes with a built-in high-speed pump and separate inflation and deflation valves. As a result, you can fully inflate or deflate the mattress in under two minutes, which is twice as fast as the competition. The product also has an oversized bag, so you can fold it and tuck it away.

The King Koil Luxury Air Mattress has more than 30,000 ratings, giving it a 4.5 star average. More than 22,400 customers gave the product five stars. People who purchased this air mattress appreciate the built-in pump and say it is easy to inflate and deflate.

“The King Koil mattress is honestly all that I could have hoped for and more,” wrote Alexander, who shared a photo. “The ease of the built-in air mattress pump makes it a simple matter of plugging the air mattress in and inflating it with air until you reached your desired firmness. The air deflation mechanism is also a marked improvement on my previous air mattress; I actually feel like all the air is truly sucked out to aid in the ease of folding up the mattress and putting it away. And a very underrated aspect of this product is that there’s room to actually put the electric cord away. You would think that this isn’t a big deal, but when you have a mattress that DOESN’T have that option … yeah, it matters.”

Users also say that the air mattress feels great.

“I was expecting a good product … however, I wasn’t expecting it to be this comfortable,” reviewer gilee wrote. “Sleeping on this mattress with my wife, two kids and the occasional dog is a dream. I wished I had bought it sooner as it would have saved me all those years of backaches. Highly recommend this product and am planning on buying a few more just to have for my overnight guest.”

The King Koil Luxury Air Mattress currently comes in twin, queen and California king, with your choice of three different heights up to 20 inches. Prices start at $99.95 for the 13-inch twin size, and there’s a $5 coupon you can use to get a slight discount on that size to get to a $94.95 total.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.