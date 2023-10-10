This anti-inflammatory blueberry bread recipe has just 6 ingredients

Does autumn awaken your inner baking fairy? If so, same.

The second the temperatures drop just a few degrees and one leaf in the yard turns red, we want to start making every pumpkin-flavored muffin and autumn-inspired quick bread recipe we can find.

But, let’s face it: When it comes to nutritional value, some muffins are basically just cupcakes without frosting. Which isn’t a bad thing at all, except sometimes you want to reach for something that is more salubrious.

Enter the Blueberry Bread recipe from The Delicious Plate.

This simple, no-knead recipe is easy to make, even for those of us who didn’t grow up in a little house on the prairie. And it contains a ridiculous amount of blueberries, aka nature’s little powerhouses. Blueberries contain two very important flavonoid compounds: anthocyanins and antioxidants.

Anthocyanins are anti-inflammatory and believed to promote better mental performance. This is because anthocyanins support cognition by promoting nerve cell growth and increasing blood flow to the brain.

Antioxidants also offer anti-inflammatory properties, as well as protecting you from free radicals (and in turn, hopefully helping you stave off cancer and heart disease).

But this recipe for Blueberry Bread elevates and centers the healthy properties of the humble blueberry with the inclusion of a superfood berry blend.

A tablespoon of Unicorn Superfoods’Berrylicious Blend not only adds a beautiful hue to the bread, but it includes so many hard-working little fruits, like acai berries, blackberries, maqui berries and blueberries (of course!). It also includes black goji extract and monk fruit extracts, which are there to add sweetness while still keeping your blood sugar stable.

As we promised, you don’t have to knead this bread, but you do have to let it rise overnight. Simply mix the yeast, water and berry mixture with the flour and salt.

Let it do the heavy lifting while you get your Zs. When you wake up, bake the bread in a Dutch oven for best results (or you can use a bread maker if you have one).

Serve with honey, apple butter or a cup of creamy coffee … and don’t forget a side of gloating, because, hey, you could have gone for frosted pumpkin muffins, and you made this instead!

Find the full recipe for Blueberry Bread at The Delicious Plate.

