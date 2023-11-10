Scentsy turns on the lights - kicking off the holiday season

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scentsy is kicking off its 7th annual Christmas Lights display season on Friday, November 10, with quite the celebration.

Running from 6:00pm-8:00pm on the Scentsy campus on Eagle Road (at Pine Avenue), the event promises a light-up countdown, eleven food trucks, and fun for the whole family.

Food trucks will be on-site and ready to serve at 5:30p. The countdown to light things up starts at 6:15p.

The seasonal display is always free for visitors, contains more than 900,000 lights, the fan-favorite 250-foot light tunnel, and a 75-foot tall Christmas Tree.

The display will be available to guests through January 15, 2024.