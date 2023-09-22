Potato Days Friday and Saturday at Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Potato Days festivities at Kleiner Park in Meridian start on Friday at 5:00pm and run until 8:00pm on Saturday.

Friday starts things off with an evening filled with spuds, bubbles, and art ..... potato art, that is. Hundreds of thousands of Bubbles will flood the Bubble Garden to kick off the event.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck and the infamous potato from the Idaho Potato Drop will be in the parking lot, expecting lots of appearances in selfies.

Saturday's schedule includes activities, competitions and contests, offering a fun-filled day celebrating the Idaho State Vegetable.

Boise School of Rock will be providing live entertainment and many food trucks will be on site on Saturday. Spuddy Buddy will be joining the festivities between 2:00pm-7:00pm.

Raffle tickets will be on sale giving buyers a chance to win Potato Bowl tickets, Air Fryers and more, proceeds benefiting the Idaho Playground Project.