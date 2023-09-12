Hyde Park Street Fair returns to Camel's Back Park on September 15

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's North End is home to the annual Hyde Park Street Fair.

Celebrating its 44th anniversary, festivities will be held in and around Camel's Back Park, beginning Friday, Sept. 15 running through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Having started in 1979 as a hippie art, crafts, and music celebration and referred to as a neighborhood picnic, this year's street fair expects nearly 40,000 visitors during its three days.

The North End Neighborhood Association first became involved with the event in 1987 and eventually took full ownership. Proceeds from the event benefit NENA sponsored community service projects, including school grants, neighborhood improvement, and the prevention of housing insecurity.

The 2023 fair will feature a new park layout to accommodate over 140 booths, local and regional arts and crafts, live music, non-profit organizations, and food and beverages.

The fair kicks off on Friday at 4:00pm. Check their website for the 2023 Hyde Park Street Fair entertainment schedule.

If you are planning on buying any Hyde Street Fair merch, be sure to come early, as last year they sold out quickly.

Limited parking is available.

Participants are encouraged to take advantage of alternative forms of transportation to attend the fair.

Valley Regional Transit will have dedicated off-site parking with shuttle service making frequent loops. And users of the Bike Corral will be entered in a drawing for a free new bike courtesy of Idaho Mountain Touring and the partnership with Lime Scooters.

