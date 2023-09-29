Fall has arrived in the Treasure Valley, kicking off some favorite local events

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Looking for something to do this weekend? We got you covered:

Nampa Oktoberfest

To kick things Oktoberfest is back at the Nampa Civic Center at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 29. Festivities will include live German music played by the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band, German food, and a slew of Oktoberfest games. Visitors are encouraged to show up in their best traditional German attire.

Caldwell Harvest

On Saturday, get a true taste of the Treasure Valley at the Caldwell Harvest. Generations of family farming has provided Caldwell with locally grown food and drink for decades. Live music, vendors, and a game of Chicken Drop Bingo will be part of the event. It'll be held at the Indian Creek Plaza and start up at 5 p.m.