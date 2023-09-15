Bugging Out for Bug Day at Idaho Botanical Gardens

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Gardens will be hosting its annual Bug Day on Saturday, September 16.

To the delight of children and Entomologists alike, the annual Bug Day celebration features a variety of bug-themed booths and activities exploring the world of Bugs.

In addition to interactive exhibits and STEAM activities, guests in the garden will enjoy live music, a variety of food and beverage trucks, and a VW Bug car show featuring all eras of the classic car.

Showcasing Dragonflies, Crickets, Pollinators and Carnivores, this day is filled with experiences sure to Bug you Out!

Gates open at 10:00am, last entry at 3:00pm. Tickets and additional information are available at the IBG website.

