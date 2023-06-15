Area mountains Summer Session about to begin

Many of the local area mountains switch activities for the Summer, and they are beginning to open for guests.

Bogus Basin

Season begins June 23.

Celebrating its 80th year of operation, Bogus Basin has added another summer attraction with the Mine Craft Challenge Course (opens July 1). This adds to the list already including the The Glade Runner mountain coaster, a climbing wall, a bungee trampoline and summer tubing.

Other regular events are Music on the Mountain, Yoga on the Mountain and the Morning Star Express chairlift with bike transport.

Ticket prices range between $12-$89 dependent on access, age, and time of day. Season passes are also available. Of course, you can always just show up, throw down a blanket, and enjoy the cooler weather cost-free.

Tamarack

Season begins June 16.

Tamarack summer session kicks off this weekend. In addition to hiking, Ziplines, golf, and biking, Tamarack has a pretty "sweet" creamery for a cool treat. And don't forget access to Lake Cascade. Tickets range from $17-$100, dependent on age, access and day of the week. Unlimited season passes are also available.

This year, Tamarack launched its new program for kids called Camp Tam for kids ages 7-12. The four-day camp offers water activities on Lake Cascade, crafts, and of course, access to the mountain. They also offer single-day Saturday camp offering the same activities. Please check the website for pricing.

Brundage

Season begins June 16 (starting with weekends only). Wed-Sun operations start June 28.

Brundage, like other local mountains, offers up its terrain for bikers and hikers. This year, they have added a new 6.3 mile mountain bike trail, slated to open in early July called BMR2BB. This trail also connects with the Brundage trail system via the Lakeview Vista trail near the Growler Intersection.

Brundage offers Mountain Bike Lessons from its sports school (private and group lessons), scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, yoga on the mountain, a summer concert series, and dining at Smoky's Bar and Grill.

Daily ticket prices range between $15-$40, dependent on age, access, and time of day. Kids 6 and under are free of charge. Season Bike Park passes are available.

