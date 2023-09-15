2nd annual Buskerfest competition coming to downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Parks & Recreation is hosting their 2nd annual Buskerfest this weekend in downtown Merdian with the competition date set for Saturday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m.

A Busker is defined as a person who performs music or other entertainment in the street or another public space for monetary donations.

All talent is welcomed whether it be magic, music, juggling, or something else altogether. Performances will last about an hour and winners will be announced 15 minutes after the last performance.

Every performer will get $50, but an extra cash bonus is set aside for first, second and third-place winners ($500, $300, and $100 respectively). These winners are decided by crowd voting. To cast your vote, stop by the Parks & Recreation tent to pick up your voting tokens and an event map. There is no limit on how many tokens can go to one artist.