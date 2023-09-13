2023 Crater Crawl - Run Around the Rings - happening September 16

The 2023 Crater Crawl - Run Around the Rings - is happening on September 16.

This annual event, now in its 11th year, takes place at Crater Rings National Natural Landmark near Mountain Home, encouraging participants to run or hike either a 10K or 2.9 mile course.

Hikers can take the 2.9-mile Out-and-Back Hike, or for those looking for the 10K challenge, run to the East Crater Viewpoint.

Either way - all are welcome!

The Crater Rings landmark was formed from the lava debris left after a series of volcanic eruptions that occurred close to two million years ago. The larger of the two craters measures about 3,000 ft. wide and about 350ft. deep. The smaller is closer to 2,500 ft. wide and 300ft. deep.

On land inside of the Birds of Prey Conservation Area, the rings are said to be among the best for viewing hawks, eagles, and owls, not to mention sightings of cattle, antelope, horned toads, coyotes, and more.

In the early years of the event, as volunteers were setting the course late into the evening hours, they spotted flares being sent up in the sky from drills being performed at nearby Mountain Home Airforce Base. The flares caused "eerie" lights, reminding the crew of the extraterrestrial fictional movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and stories they'd always heard about Area 51.

This led to the idea of infusing an alien theme into the event.

Fun Fact: Since 1932, 1,337 UFO sightings have been reported in Idaho, 30 of them being in the Mountain Home area.

The entry fee is $45, and funds help to sustain the non-profit Idaho Outdoor Association. Registration is currently open.

The fun starts at 10:00am on Saturday, September 16, and those who dare are encouraged to wear their best intergalactic gear for the event.

