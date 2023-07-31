These dog treats look just like sandwich cookies for humans

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

My Facebook feed’s been inundated lately with ads for The Farmer’s Dog, whose tagline is “Dog food that looks like people food.”

I suppose that’s nice, though the fact that my dog’s food doesn’t resemble mine hasn’t been a big problem for me. In fact, it’s actually been pretty helpful. I’ve never once accidentally chowed down on the Hill’s Science Diet pellets that I serve to Jake and Peppa, my two pups. And, judging by how fast they scarf them down, they’d rather not share their food with me anyway.

But there are some dog treats in grocery stores that might actually lead to accidental ingestion on my part. They’re called Milk-Bone Stacked Biscuits, and they look just like sandwich cookies. According to a customer review at Farm and Fleet, that’s part of the appeal:

“My dog went crazy for these treats,” brbapink commented on the product’s page at Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “They look just like regular cookies, so he was very excited to try it. They smell like peanut butter and my dog absolutely love peanut butter. They are good size and have a good scent and texture.”

I certainly don’t doubt that dogs love these — peanut butter is one of their favorite flavors — but when I look at this plastic tray of cookies, I think, “That looks just like my vanilla sandwich creams!” My next thought is that I better never, ever leave the plastic sleeve on the counter. Someone in my home (myself included) might get the wrong idea about who it’s for.

These dog snacks are available at most supermarkets, as well as Amazon (where you can buy a 30-ounce box for $10.59), Target, Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Walmart (where you can buy a 10-ounce box for $4.28). The cream inside is a combination of molasses and peanut butter flavors. And if you do accidentally eat one, be assured that at least there are no artificial preservatives, colors or fillers.

In fact, according to Medium, food products for dogs are regulated by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), which mandates that animal food be safe to eat.

Just don’t make a habit of it!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.