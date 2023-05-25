The most in-demand summer jobs, as ranked by Indeed

Summer jobs are an iconic part of the American adolescent experience. From “Wet Hot American Summer” to “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Mystic Pizza,” your first summer job is more than just an opportunity to stack bands … it’s your chance to make memories while jumping into adulthood feet-first.

But what are the summer jobs most posted by employers? As ranked by job service Indeed.com, these are the five most in-demand summer jobs in the country for summer work (excluding summer internships). The jobs site compiled data on the most summer positions available on Indeed from January 2018 to April 2023. They’ve also included national average pay for these positions, so you can see if they fit your financial goals.

1. Camp Counselor

Camps around the country are seeking counselors. In fact, more companies on Indeed are seeking camp counselors than any other seasonal position. In other words, if you love kids and the outdoors, you have an excellent shot at finding work in a job like this. Just remember, you’ll need to be comfortable with lots of outdoor activity on a daily basis. Many camps are seeking people who are certified in first aid and CPR and have other valuable skills.

On average, you can expect to make about $15.44 per hour as a camp counselor. You don’t necessarily need experience, but you will need references and you’ll have to pass a background check.

Adobe

2. Lifeguard

Fancy spending your days by the pool? If you are a good swimmer and can achieve your lifeguard certification, you should be able to find a lifeguard job this summer. To get your certification, you need to take courses and pass licensing tests from the Red Cross, YMCA or other organizations in your local area. Prior to taking these courses, you will need to pass a swimming test. In most states, you need to be at least 15 years old to become certified as a lifeguard.

Lifeguards are essential for summer fun, and summer job postings for lifeguards are the second most popular on the Indeed site. The average hourly pay for lifeguards is around $14.54. Cost of sunscreen is not included!

Adobe

3. Camp Director

Camp directors are responsible for keeping summer camps safe and fun for kids. They often help to dictate the curriculum and the schedule, and they are in charge of managing the staff and interacting with parents. Camp directors often need managerial experience as well as experience working with kids. Applicants who have achieved certification in camp directing will be highly desired, and you may need a college degree along with CPR and first aid training.

Camp directors make around $19.64 an hour.

Adobe

4. Summer Associate

If you are a law student, taking a summer job as an associate at a law firm could provide a big boost to your future career. Summer associates get a taste of the type of work a law firm does and may be assigned a mentor. You sit in on depositions and trials and sometimes even get to help with these real-life cases. You will be spending your summer in an office instead of by the pool, but it will look wonderful on your resume and give you practical legal experience. You may even be considered for full-time openings later on.

Summer associates get paid around $16-$17 an hour depending on your personal background. These are competitive positions with early deadlines, so make sure you’re on the ball when applying.

Adobe

5. Teacher

School’s out for the summer! Well, not always. Many schools continue their educational programs throughout the summer, and they need teachers to help them fill these positions. Many school districts are seeking teachers, paraprofessionals, aides and more for their seasonal programs.

You can expect to make around $17.55 an hour as a summer school teacher, but your salary will vary based on your experience and your education.

Adobe

Go to Indeed.com to see the full list of 23 jobs that are most in demand during the summer. There are a lot of teaching and camp positions in the mix, but nursing jobs, laborer jobs, analyst positions and others are also included. Your summer job awaits!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.