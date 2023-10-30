Get this end table set with USB ports for just $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking to revamp your house before the holidays?

Amazon is offering a 50% off deal on a set of two end tables that will not only give your living space a new look, but also includes accommodations for your electronics. They can be used as end tables in a living room or as side tables in a bedroom so you can charge your phone overnight or plug in a reading lamp.

Each table has two outlets and two USB ports, plus wheels so it can be easily moved around. The top and charging area are made from wood, while the frame and a shelf on the bottom are both of metal.

Regularly priced together at $59.99, they are currently on sale for $29.99, a savings of $30. The sale price makes each table just $15.

While they are also available in black, only the rustic brown tables are priced at $29.99, so you’ll want to be careful when adding them to your cart. Savings for other options only go up to about 20%.

$30 (was $60) at Amazon

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to get the deal, but you will need one if you want free two-day shipping. The first 30 days of the membership are free, then you will be charged $14.99 per month if you choose to keep it.

Amazon prices change frequently, so although they do not say when the sale ends, it could be at any time. The tables are also listed as an overstock item, so there may be a limited quantity. You’ll want to order them quickly in case the price changes or they sell out.

