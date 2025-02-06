'We should be used to detours': ITD beginning lane restrictions on Chinden near Highway 16

STAR, Idaho — Starting Monday, the section of Chinden that will soon run under Highway 16 will see nighttime lane restrictions.

Starting on Monday, this free-flowing traffic on Chinden near Highway 16 will be changing after nightfall.

"Currently, we are changing the traffic pattern on 20-26 right now. we are reducing it down to two lanes. That will allow us to set the girder for the bridge," said Dan Gorley of ITD.

ITD is building a bridge to cross over Chinden, allowing Highway 16 to run from the state all the way to I-84.

Gorley continued, "We will be closing 20-26 at night from 7 pm to 5 am. These closures can be all the way up to three weeks at night."

Gorley, the design construction engineer at ITD, says nighttime work is necessary because they can't install girders during daytime traffic.

Starting Monday night, drivers should use Black Cat, McMillian, Star, and State as a detour and avoid the area of State and Highway 16.

"We should be used to detours and road restrictions," said local Judy Smith.

I went over to start to talk to folks about the project. Off camera, many voiced frustrations about heavier traffic and unwanted growth in the area. But some, like Smith, pointed out that growth is inevitable.

Smith added, "I don't think there is any way around it. when you see all this influx of buildings, then you want stores, better roads, and safer highways. So if that is the goal, safety, creating more lanes, and ultimately the bridge, then we will benefit from it."

ITD says they will host a general Highway 16 project informational meeting at Gem Prep Meridian North next Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 pm.

