Treasure Valley 49er Faithful are ready for Super Bowl 58!

STAR, IDAHO — Treasure Valley 49er fans and Beer Guys Saloon prep for Super Bowl Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.



The Treasure Valley 49er Faithful have grown tremendously from week 1.

The club plans on filling Beer Guys Saloon in Star for the game.

Beer Guys is planning to have multiple deals on drinks and more seating available for fans of all teams to come to enjoy the game.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Treasure Valley 49er Faithful are ramping up for the biggest game of the year; Super Bowl 58! I'm your star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with some of the Treasure Valley 49er Faithful about how they are preparing for Super Bowl Sunday.

Oh year we are the Niner fans. All of us. True and true.

This is my daily. every day. all day. win or lose, I'm driving this car.

Earlier in the season I met up with the Treasure Valley 49er faithful to talk about the fun game time festivities they partake in on Sundays. Now for their first Super Bowl as a club, many members are extremely excited to be able to watch together.

Curt Starz explained, "I mean this has grown by leaps and bounds. There are a lot of faithful here in the valley. I mean it's going to be packed and everybody is just going to be excited."

One fan said, "I think it's our chance to win. We got a great team. Everybody is pumped so I think we are going to do great this year.

Club president Curt Starz and Whitney Hudgens owner of Beer Guys are planning on making Sunday the most exciting day of the season.

Starz went on, "We got a raffle going for a Deebo jersey. A signed Deebo jersey. A potluck coming. Everyone cooks their favorite dishes. Come here with all their 49er gear ready to cheer."

"We have taken some measures to make it comfortable for everyone. The whole patio will be covered in tents. we will have heaters outside. We have the three TVs outside and obviously, everything going on inside too. A bunch of different beer specials with sockeye, and hop valley. Jameson also," said Hudgens.

Hudgens says that they just want to make the bar a super fun atmosphere to watch the game.

"You are more than welcome here, even if you are rooting for the other team," exclaimed Hudgens.

Speaking with a few fans, they say regardless of the outcome of the game, they just cannot wait to get back out and support their Niners next year. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

