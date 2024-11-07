Tough loss for Star Middleton Fire Districts after voters deny proposed levy again

STAR, Idaho — The proposed $2.25 million proposed levy aimed at staffing new stations was denied during Tuesday's election.



The proposed levy was aimed at staffing and equipping the two new stations in the Star Middleton Fire District.

Chief Timinsky hopes the levy will be re-run in May.

The levy needed 66% of voters to vote yes.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Elections results met with mixed emotions across the Treasure Valley and in Star, disappointment from the fire chief after their levy to add funding to the department failed again. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, with more from the chief who says at least it wasn't all bad news.

"It's tough that it didn't pass. I was really hoping it would," sighed Star Chief Greg Timinsky.

Chief Timinsky reflects on initial election results and yet again, another failed levy asking voters to approve funding for the Star and Middleton fire districts.

The levy would have added $2.25 million to their annual budget to help staff the future fire station off Floating Feather. The station itself is already paid for and under construction.

Chief Timinsky explained, "It costs us $40,000 to outfit one firefighter per person. So you have the personnel cost and the equipment that goes into it. If someone retires or leaves, their equipment may not fit the next guy because everyone is a different size."

Construction of the station is still underway. Chief Timinsky tells me that in the meantime nothing changes, but if residents want to see firefighters going in and out of Station 55 in the future they'll have to approve funding.

"Our response times are getting slower and slower as the community continues to grow. That's why we were hoping to staff Station 55 when it's built next year. We will just have to wait to get the funding to staff it," added Chief Timinsky.

One silver lining in the election results was increased voter participation with several thousand more voters weighing in compared to the attempt in May.

Chief Timinsky finished by saying, "We would like to thank the 5,700-something people who support us. The rest of them, I wish they would come in and get educated. People have to understand that development and new people moving in here are paying their fair share. They are paying for the building and the equipment."

Chief Timinsky says that he hopes the board of commissioners reruns the levy in May's election. Until then, he wants people to come into their monthly classes where they talk about property taxes and how funding works for fire districts.