Third annual Veteran's Day potato feed held in Star

STAR, Idaho — Heading into the Veteran's Day weekend, the city of Star is hosting its third annual Veteran's Day potato feed at LifeSpring Christian Church.



Veterans eat free at the event, but anyone else can join for just $5.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Friday.

This year's event will feature a special tribute to veterans who fought in the global war on terror.

