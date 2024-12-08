The River House tree is lit and Christmas is underway in Star

STAR, Idaho — For the last few years Star has made their tree lighting a day long event with activities, vendors and a visit from Santa Clause.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Christmas has officially kicked off in the city of star with the lighting of the tree at the Star River house. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with locals about the importance of this kind of tradition.

"Star is built on family and this is a great family event," smiled Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick.

For the last few years the city of Star has turned their annual Christmas tree lighting into an all day event starting with a pancake breakfast with the Grinch, then the Reindeer Ramble where folks can race around Freedom Park.

At the same time the holiday market opens up with local vendors selling food, arts, crafts, and other gifts.

Mayor Chadwick continued, "It's a great way for folks to get out and buy crafts and goods and help support local businesses."

There were also many activities for kids including working on LEGO ornaments with the Block and Roll Bus.

Then finally it came time for the main event. Between fire pits to roast s'mores, the vibrant lights in the trees, and story time with Santa Clause, people were able to enjoy the holiday spirit together.

"You can meet anyone. My mother just met our neighbors and I think community is everything," added one new local, Lilly Garjiola.

Jennifer Price said, "I think it makes you feel apart of something bigger than you are. Bigger than the four walls in your house. You can get out and explore and see your friends and family that are nearby."

The whole night was also focused on giving as the chamber of commerce partnered with local business to hold a silent auction on Christmas trees with all proceeds going to the local senior center.

"So we can support are more senior folks here in the city," finished the Mayor.

The colorful display will be able to be sen for the entire month of December leading all the way up to the special New Years Eve celebration.