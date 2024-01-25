The American Dream is booming in Star

STAR, Idaho — Star will see almost 20 new businesses open their doors or break ground this year. This adds to the already growing business boom happening in the small city.



Original Star business owners are concerned about new growth, hoping locals will still keep them in mind when running errands and going out.

The list of approved buildings for development in Star as of 1/24/24:

Dutch Bros Jacksons Christian Brothers Automotive Epic Shine Car Wash First Interstate Bank Jersey Mike's Mod Pizza Royal British Motorcars US Bank Hood Ratz Garage Starbucks Coffee Metro Express Oil Change Bruneel Point S Idaho State Liquor Store Red Barn Inn Dirty Dough Cookies Domination Fitness Mountain Mike's Pizza

For more information on these businesses go here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"People are coming because of the American dream," smiled Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick.

Like everywhere in the Treasure Valley, Star has seen tremendous growth with its population increasing by almost 7,500 residents since the 2020 census.

"Obviously the growth around here is needed to service the customers," explained Mike Virden of Eco Motors.

Virden says the boom makes for a target-rich environment for businesses to come knocking.

"Retail has to fund itself. We have to have enough population and enough business to exist," said Virden.

Until now, residents in Star and Middleton would have to travel out of their way to other surrounding cities for specific services or errands.

"We have always had that goal here in Star to get more commercial businesses in Star so we don't have to travel six or seven miles in any direction to get to one," explained Mayor Chadwick.

However, not all Star business owners share the excitement.

"We have so many restaurants. So many grocery stores. Just so many new things going in, that sometimes I think the older businesses get left to the wayside," said Beer Guys Saloon owner Whitney Hudgens.

Hudgens explained to me that big box grocery stores are taking business away from small-town charms like the Star Mercantile, a community cornerstone since 1919.

"Those mom-and-pop shops are the businesses that need our help the most right now. There is Sullys. There is Hellens. There's Beer Guys. There's Rustic Table. There is Proof. There is Taphouse. There are so many options," listed Hudgens.

The Mayor went on, "There are so many of your local folks who are owning these businesses here in our community, so we need to support them all."

Hudgens finished by saying, "Because it's hard to be a business owner."

