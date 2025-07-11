Storm clean up still underway in Star after Wednesday's windy weather

STAR, Idaho — After Wednesday's windy weather, neighbors in Star spent their Thursday cleaning up the aftermath as gusty conditions downed several trees across the city.

One of the homeowners impacted was Vicky Miller who's lived in her Star home for 45 years.

"The wind was very high and I heard a large crash," Miller explained.

Miller eventually discovered a large limb of her 75-year-old Sycamore tree crashed onto her roof, with branches breaking through the ceiling and into her attic which she's in the process of renovating.

Watch: Downed tree damages Star home

Downed tree damages Star home

Her neighbors across the street also had a large tree fall on their roof. They acted quickly, calling a tree removal service that spent the entire day Thursday clearing debris and assessing the damage.

"It's a great neighborhood. They all call me; I really appreciate all of them," Trees 4 Less owner Rowdy Akers said. "You probably couldn’t have seen through this tree that blew over, it’s just so thick that when the wind hits it, it picks it up and breaks it instead of blowing through.”

Watch: Cleanup continues in Star after windy weather, including at City Hall

Cleanup continues in Star after windy weather

Akers encourages homeowners to take proactive measures to trim mature trees regularly and look for signs of damage and disease, and although maintenance costs can add up, it's more expensive to address a tree that's already fallen.

"Trees are more expensive when they're neglected," Akers explained. "Call your local tree trimmers. Get a free estimate. Find out what it's going to cost to keep your trees healthy and not too heavy and overgrown."