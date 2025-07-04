'Still that small-town feel'; Star hosts annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration Parade

STAR, Idaho — The 4th of July celebrations in Star kicked off with the beloved Hometown Celebration parade. This year, State Street came alive with locals who joined in the fun as the annual parade filled the roadway.

"It's so patriotic," said one local outside of Helina Marie's. "It's 100 percent Americana and everything we stand for."

Festivities will be going on throughout the Fourth of July at Hunters Creek Park — fireworks start at 10 p.m.!