Station 55 in Star to remain empty after $2.25 million levy fails

STAR, Idaho — The Star Fire District says that Station 55 construction should be complete in the next 30 days. However, once the station is fully built, it will stay empty due to a lack of staffing.

That's the harsh reality facing the Star Fire District after its proposed permanent levy for $2.25 million failed for a third time in the Tuesday election. Those funds would have been used to staff and equip the station.

"Ultimately, everyone has their choice on how to vote, but from what we saw in this election, we just didn’t have voter turnout," lamented Greg Timinsky, Middleton-Star Fire Chief. "I'm going to have to put up a sign out front so there is not any miscommunication that there will be a beautiful fire station here and a firetruck behind those glass doors. But, there is not going to be any people to respond from here."

The fire chief says the fight to raise funds for staff is far from over.

"The next time we can be on a ballot is in November, and that is up to the commissioners. Every day, we have conversations with somebody about other ways. We are doing everything we can. I feel like I'm not even doing my job as the fire chief as much as I should be because I am working on legislation and trying to figure out other funding mechanisms" - Greg Timinsky, Middleton-Star Fire Chief

Now, Station 55 will continue to sit empty. If the commissioners decide to put the levy back on the ballot in November for what will be the fourth time, they desperately hope to see more support from the community than they did on Tuesday.