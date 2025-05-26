Star's Freedom Park is primed and ready for a beautiful Memorial Day weekend

STAR, Idaho — It's 80 degrees and sunny for Memorial Day weekend, which means the shores at Freedom Park are packed! I'm your Star neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with a few pond goers about some of the new changes this year at Freedom Park.

"It's really nice and school's out," exclaimed local Ruby Beck.

It's that time of year again when families and locals get to enjoy the outdoors after a long winter spent mostly indoors.

Another beach-goer, Miranda Pierce, smiled, saying, "We got the five-year-old. We got the grandparents."

Last year, the freshly reimagined Freedom Park started taking shape. The improvements include a diving dock, a new disc golf course, more rec areas and greenery, and many other beautification projects to help create a more family-friendly environment.

"This is a great course. It's got a lot of water hazards, as you can see out here— it's the closest thing we have to a pro course out here," said Josh Green, who had just teed off.

Pierce continued, "Last year, it was just dirt. It was fun to be out here, but now that the grass is here, it makes it a lot more enjoyable to be here."

"Because it is cleaner, we get a lot of new people and a lot of locals, which I like because that is how you meet a lot of people," explained Tyson Thien after coming out of the pond. "A lot of the people we come to the pond with now are just people we met in Star."

But with a few other projects on the way, like the old bridge from Horseshoe Bend and a veteran's garden, the City of Star hopes folks will keep coming out to spend their time with the community.

Beck shrugged, saying, "You get to meet new people, and the water is nice too."

"A perfect weekend," finished Pierce.

The city of Star has a bunch of fun events planned throughout the summer at Freedom Park, and you can follow them here.