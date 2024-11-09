Star showing love for veterans with the Third Annual Veterans Day Potato Feed

STAR, IDAHO — Hundreds gathered at LifeSpring Church in Star for the Third Annual Veterans Day Potato Feed, listening to war stories and honoring those still missing.



Veterans enjoyed a free, loaded baked potato while listening to guest speakers and music.

Heading into Veterans Day weekend, the city of Star wanted to honor the brave with the third annual Veterans Day Potato Feed. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston getting reactions from a few veterans who attended the event.

"This is the third year for this event and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger— just like the potatoes. They get bigger and bigger," smiled Fred Webb, the Commander of Post 39 Middleton/Star American Legion.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick explained, "There are about 16 million veterans alive today from the Korean War. [There are] even some from World War II left— very few of them. Honoring these veterans is a very important key to making a very strong fabric for our community.

The city with the help of a few sponsors, volunteers, and the American Heritage Girls, was able to provide many veterans and their families with huge baked Idaho Potatoes as well as a ton of fixings to put on top.

"And seeing these kids interacting with the veterans. There is nothing better," continued the Mayor.

Arden Anderson who helped sponsor some of the fixings for the potatoes said, "It's a great way to support our veterans and say thank you for all they did to preserve the freedoms of our country and to keep us all free and safe."

According to many I spoke with this was the best potato feed yet!

"It was a full house. Last year there was only one line to go through the potato bar, but this year we had two lines," exclaimed Webb.

Mayor Chadwick added, "We honored the Vietnam era a couple of years ago. Last year it was all the veterans. This year it was the global war on terror just because the Warhawk Air Museum is really focussing on that expansion."

All donations and proceeds made tonight will help sponsor the Global War on Terror exhibit at the Warhawk Air Museum.