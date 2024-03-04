Star homeowners upset with developer for scrapping pool, clubhouse plans

STAR, IDAHO — Star residents in the Heron River neighborhood are upset with the subdivision's developer after plans of a promised clubhouse and pool have recently been scratched.



Neighbors have been moving for around 5 years expecting certain amenities to be built over time.

A second pool and clubhouse were advertised and promoted on many signs and fliers but have recently been pulled.

Homeowners are upset as they bought their homes at a marked-up price due to the "promised" amenities.

The developer says he does not have an obligation to build this rec area as it was never in the contract neighbors signed when they moved in.

Homeowners argue it is more of an ethical obligation as the pool and clubhouse were advertised.

The developer says he will not build the clubhouse unless the HOA raises their yearly payments by $140 a home.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A subdivision swimming pool and rec facility in Star were swiped from the site plans after new neighbors had already moved in. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, talking with homeowners in Heron River who say the clubhouse perks were an exciting incentive to move to the new development and are disappointed with a sudden change of plans.

"The overall issue just comes down to keeping your word," said HOA President Kent Borgman.

Borgman and many other Star homeowners are frustrated after the project's developer suddenly scrapped plans to build a community pool and clubhouse on their side of the subdivision.

Borgman went on saying, "We all bought homes in here. We were promised certain amenities. One of those being a clubhouse and pool."

Those promised perks Borgman says raised home prices for people who've already signed the dotted line and moved in.

"So we paid more for our home than if it was just on a simple piece of land with no amenities," exclaimed one neighbor.

"It was advertised in fliers. It was advertised on their website. The signage was on the lot here," listed another.

Those signs, however, are now gone.

I took those homeowner's concerns to the developer Craig Grove. Grove acknowledges he did change the plans but has concerns with long-term upkeep with HOA dues where they stand right now.

He says he told management they'd need to raise those rates about $140 a year, per household to get the pool and clubhouse back in play.

But, Borgman says he won't entertain raising rates until the clubhouse perks are set back in stone.

"When you advertise something, you keep your word. The value of these homes is based on the amenities that they receive. Now that is an amenity that's not going to happen, or maybe not," Borgman says.

It seems there could be a solution for both sides, but right now, things are in a stalemate while the developer and the HOA wait for the other to act first.

I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.