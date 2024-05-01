Watch Now
Police searching for missing teen in Emmett

Source: Emmett Police Department
Missing teen Alyssa Vlacil
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 01, 2024
EMMETT, Idaho — The Emmett Police Department has been searching for 16-year-old Alyssa Vlacil since she went missing on April 23 after last being seen in Emmett.

Alyssa is described as being 5'6 and 165 pounds with light brown hair, blue eyes, piercings on her ears and nose, and freckles. She was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue checkered pajama pants, and possibly a red Nike hoodie.

Alyssa may be with a male subject known to police as Jason Ohana and his mother. She is believed to be heading trowards Arizona or Nevada.

If you have any information regarding Alyssa's whereabouts, please call the Gem County Sheriff's Office at (208) 365-3521.

