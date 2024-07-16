Police investigate after two-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on SH-44 near Star

STAR, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 that currently blocks the eastbound lanes on the roadway.

At around 1:13 pm on Tuesday, July 16, officers responded to reports of a crash off SH-44 at Blessinger Rd.

When they arrived, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe which was struck on the passenger side by a 2016 Kenworth T800 Semi. Evidence indicates that the Tahoe struck the Kenworth after failing to yield to oncoming traffic during a left turn.

The Tahoe was driven by a 94-year-old man from Boise and the struck Kenworth was driven by a 51-year-old man from Melba.

The driver of the Tahoe was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Middleton Police Department and Canyon County Fire and EMS. Crews are still working to clear the scene, you can check 511.idaho.gov for updates on the blockage.