'One step from freedom'; Star Iraqi interpreter seeking US citizenship, halted by executive order

STAR, Idaho — This week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend the refugee admissions program. I spoke with one local who says this order will only prolong the process of reuniting with his brother after serving as an interpreter in Iraq.

"I believe my brother is deserving to be here," said local Aladdin Aldulaimi.

January 20th, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to realign the United States Refugee Admission Program. According to the Idaho Office for Refugees, it will last at least 90 days and halt the arrival of refugees who have been vetted and approved for resettlement and pause decisions on refugee applications.

Aldulaimi continued, "We passed the whole process here, and now he's referred to the U.S. government."

Aldulaimi, now a US citizen, is a refugee himself who served as an interpreter for U.S. troops in Iraq. After an explosion took his left leg, he began his journey to U.S. citizenship.

"That process is very slow. It took me too long," sighed Aldulaimi.

For the last 15 years, Aldulaimi’s brother Mohammed, who is currently in Jordan, has been waiting his turn to come to America.

Aldulaimi explained, "They did the first interview with him. Now, he is waiting for the final one. And then now, they stopped that program."

That program is Welcome Corps, which allows us citizens to sponsor refugees who have been approved for resettlement.

"This was the last window to have it. Now that they closed the program, I have no idea," said Aldulaimi.

His brother also served as an interpreter for the U.S. military. Aldulaimi says the Iraqi people who helped US troops had a target on their backs.

Aldulaimi explained, "There, we need to wear the Marine uniform. We need to look like them so we don't become a target."

Aldulaim told me that in 2013, his younger brother was executed for his service in the military. So bringing Mohammed to freedom is his biggest priority.

"Mr. President. I am one of the millions of Americans who voted for you because we believe you are the right person for this job. I'm asking you, as a son, brother, friend, and American citizen, just to look at the other people. The refugees. They are watching the news, watching their emails, they have their phones next to them, just waiting for someone to call them to give them the good news," finished Aldulaimi.

Aldulaimi explained that his brother is not the only refugee in this situation and hopes his story will offer inspiration to rethink the stipulations of the executive order.

