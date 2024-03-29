New upgrades coming to the Star River Walk

STAR, IDAHO — The City of Star has bought more land near the River Walk to make a larger public park with many new features to help bring out more locals.

Some of the new features planned include:



Professionally designed disk golf course.

A small dock off the bank of the pond, equipped with a diving platform.

Longer pathways that are ADA-approved.

Picnic areas with BBQ Pits

An event building near River House.

Down in the Star River Walk, locals can enjoy quiet peaceful paths right along the banks of the Boise River. Soon, however, parkgoers will be able to do a lot more than just walk here. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I met up with Mayor Chadwick to discuss some of these new additions to Freedom Park.

"We love it here. It's beautiful," said Andrea Parker.

The paths of the Star River Walk serve locals like Parker as a peaceful escape from the world.

Parker said, "Probably like 3-4 times a week I'll come over here. I live close by. I'll bring my dog Monte and we will just come walk. I've also been fishing along here. There are some good spots for that."

The city of Star recently bought more land near the river house to extend the public park. They plan to add a professionally designed disk golf course, public picnic areas along the pond, and new ADA-approved paths, that mayor Trevor Chadwick says will eventually connect the river walk down to the greenbelt, connecting residents in Star with a path along the Boise River that can take them as far as lucky peak.

"The biggest opportunity for this is that it provides the people within the city limits of Star, to have an outdoor experience, without having all of the construction next to them and whatnot," explained Mayor Chadwick.

I talked with a lot of people out using the path who are excited to see the new additions. But Parker worries it may take away from the natural beauty of the land.

Parker finished saying, "Some of the places we thought were fun off the trail they have now lead them to it with gravel and stuff. I have mixed emotions about it. it's exciting because it's nice to see people getting out and enjoying the outdoors. But it is sad because you can see them destroying the natural trees along the river.

Chadwick says they hope to wrap up the projects in June, giving people plenty of time to enjoy the new amenities this summer. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

