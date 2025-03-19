New driver’s license office opens at Star City Hall

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the City of Star, has opened a new driver’s license office at Star City Hall.

“This facility represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide essential services directly to our community,” said Star Mayor Trevor A. Chadwick in a press release. “By collaborating closely with Sheriff [Stephen Bartlett] and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve been able to bring this vision to fruition. This expansion ensures Star residents have easier access to the services they need.”

The new Star Driver’s License Office will operate by appointment only — residents can book appointments online at the Ada County DMV scheduling website.

“As our community continues to grow, we remain committed to providing a seamless and customer-focused experience for all who visit us,” said Andrew Marini, Manager of ACSO’s Licensing Services Division. “We look forward to welcoming the community and making safer places for you to live, work, and play.”