Motorcycle crash in Star leaves one dead

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on April 8 in Star at around 6:45 pm.

Officers have determined that a 56-year-old man from Star was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Street when he lost control and veered into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a passenger car.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene as a result of his injuries. The occupants of the car were uninjured by the crash.

The fatal crash is still under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.