Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodStar

Actions

Motorcycle crash in Star leaves one dead

Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Shutterstock
Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 17:39:51-04

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on April 8 in Star at around 6:45 pm.

Officers have determined that a 56-year-old man from Star was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Street when he lost control and veered into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a passenger car.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene as a result of his injuries. The occupants of the car were uninjured by the crash.

The fatal crash is still under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Star reporter Alexander Huddleston