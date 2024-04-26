Let's go Vintage Road Trippin' through the Treasure Valley!

STAR, IDAHO — Antique shops across the Treasure Valley are holding the Vintage Road Trippin' this week from Thursday, April 25th to Saturday, April 27th.



20 different vintage and antique shops are teaming up for the event.

Many shops are having special deals and giveaways for the event.

There is a grand prize raffle valued at $1,000 if people get to all 20 stores in the three days.

For the map click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

One of my favorite things to do with my mom growing up was antiquing, and here in the Treasure Valley, a group of small businesses get together twice a year to remind people to shop local. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I went Vintage Road Trippin' through a few shops in my neighborhoods.

Maison Blue owner, Alexandra Pollock explained, "Vintage Road Trippin’ is an event that happens twice a year, where people visit different vintage shops around the Treasure Valley.

"We have people who come out of state just for this," said Toni MacClain of Donovan James.

"It’s a way for people to find new vintage shops in the area," said Sweet Tea Living's Megan Hoiosen.

One of the first stops on the map is the Merq Barn in Eagle where it all started 4 years ago.

"With everything that happened in Covid, regulations, and everyone being unsure of where and when to shop, we decided to create a collaboration of sorts for local small businesses," explained Kelli Kinney.

20 businesses across the valley make up this season's road map spanning from Boise to Fruitland.

"One year we had over two hundred people each day. We are so excited to have new people discover us," said MacClain

Hoiosen continued, "It kind of gets everybody excited about an event. Everyone loves a good deal, so a lot of the shops will have different specials."

But for participating shops in Eagle, the deals and the event mean much more.

"Because we have the construction going on, we want to encourage people to come to Eagle," exclaimed MacClain.

All shop owners I spoke with say it is a hard business to be in as time goes on more people turn to online shopping. The event and the deals help lure people back into the original type of marketplace.

"Because in essence, without these amazing customers, we can’t stay open for business. So this was a way to say thank you, do something fun in collaboration with each other to remain relevant, and let people know we are here," finished Kinney.

If folks visit all 20 stores by the end of Saturday, they will be put into the grand prize drawing for a prize valued over a thousand dollars.

