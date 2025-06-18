IDAHO LOTTERY: $1M raffle ticket remains unclaimed, set to expire June 30

BOISE, Idaho — An unclaimed 2024 raffle ticket from the Idaho Lottery worth $1,000,000 is set to expire at the end of this month.

Ticket #063647 was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Star this past year, but as of this writing, it has yet to be claimed.

The official expiration happens at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on June 30, 2025, after which the award money is no longer available.

In addition to the big prize, three separate $1,000 raffle tickets remain unclaimed.



Ticket 061340 sold in Rathdrum.

Ticket 083502 sold in Nampa.

Ticket 140188 sold in Middleton.

If winning raffle tickets are not claimed by the expiration time, the prize money goes back to the Idaho Lottery's list of beneficiaries, which includes Idaho Public Schools and the Department of Administration’s Permanent Building Fund.

According to a release from the Idaho Lottery, roughly $5 million in tickets go unclaimed each year.

If nobody submits the winning raffle ticket, it will be the third time in Idaho Lottery history that a million-dollar ticket went unclaimed. In 2012, a million-dollar Powerball ticket that was sold at a Maverick gas station in Meridian was never claimed.

This past year's raffle raised more than $1.6 million for Idaho public schools and buildings.