'I know what I'm doing next fall': Disabled Iraq veteran in Star honored with big game hunting tags

STAR, Idaho — A Star veteran received exciting news Friday morning, as Idaho Fish and Game honored him with big game hunting tags.

It was an early morning at the Star River House as local veterans gathered for the monthly Java Brigade meeting. Members catch up on what's going on in Idaho's veteran community, but this meeting was extra special for Chad Brumpton.

"Being chosen for it was wonderful. Quite the surprise," smiled Brumpton.

Brumpton was a staff sergeant in the Marines. While serving overseas in Iraq, his tank was hit by an IED. Brumpton was so badly injured that he ultimately lost both his legs.

Brumpton is now being honored by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services and Idaho Fish and Game with big game hunting tags of his choosing.

"I was obviously very surprised to be chosen. I thought the time had already passed, and they did choose somebody," Brumpton said.

"He chose elk," Jake Faulkner with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services said. "We will sit down and review the tags. As long as there are five tags available for the zone, then we will look for different participants to help out and make sure he is successful."

Brumpton is an avid hunter. But it's been a while since he's had the opportunity to go out, making this honor even more special.

Brumpton looked down, saying, "My father passed away in 2017. He was my hunting buddy for the last few years. Being a bilateral amputee makes it kind of hard to get around sometimes."

But Brumpton says he won't let that hold him back.

"Now I know what I'm doing in the fall," exclaimed the vet.

If any other veterans in the area want to get involved, the city hosts Java Brigade on the last Friday of every month at the Star River House.

