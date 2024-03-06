Hop aboard the Block & Roll Bus!

STAR, Idaho — One Star family is offering a new fresh way of teaching STEM. Building Steam owner Daniel Lane drives the 'Block & Roll Bus' to schools and birthdays while also holding home school STEM classes to teach STEM through robotics and LEGO.



Building Steam offers a fun way of teaching youth STEM skills with robotics and LEGO.

They offer a homeschool STEM class Monday through Thursday.

They host after-school classes later on weeknights.

They also visit schools and host birthday parties with the Block & Roll Bus.

For more information on how to get involved click one of the links below.

Facebook: Building Steam

Instagram: @blockandrollbus

Website: buildingsteamnow.com

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A Star man is "building steam" with young students on this old school bus with a focus on STEM. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and this is the Block & Roll bus!

Daniel Lane is the owner of Building Steam. It’s Lane’s way of teaching kids STEM skills and life lessons through LEGO and robotics.

"I wanted to be with my kid. I wanted to be with my family. I wanted to be my own boss. So, I started a business," Lane told me.

Lane explained, "Your foundation comes from your parents, but once you get out into the real world there are rules there too. Society as a whole has norms and values we all hold, and start instilling that now, making the transition from home to work and being independent that much easier."

I sat down with Lane's 10-year-old son Elian who helps teach the classes; for the most part, before playing.

"We do a lot of robotics, battle bots, different ways to make weapons pick up momentum faster," listed Elian.

The young brick builder went on saying, "Scratch, which is block coding, where we drag blocks out of the bank and make different censors work and make motors work and make lights change and do the different color changing."

This class, however, was focused on making jousting vehicles using a motor. I was invested.

Creating this bus and this business, Lane wants to leave a long-lasting legacy with his kid and others who take their classes.

Lane smiled saying, "I like the idea that one of our students in the future, being grown up talking to their kids, and saying there used to be this cool bus and we used to do classes and that's why I'm an engineer now. Or, that is why I'm a carpenter now."