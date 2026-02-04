Four people arrested with felony charges during welfare check

STAR, Idaho — Four people were arrested at a Star residence after deputies located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia during a welfare check.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 3 at around 2:55 p.m., Star Police deputies responded to a residence in the area of W. Shortcreek Dr. and N. Desert Lily Dr.

A calling party had contacted dispatch, saying that a woman in the home was ingesting illegal narcotics in the presence of several children.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 38-year-old Emily Taylor, 38-year-old Devon Perryman, and 41-year-old Jolene Williams were all placed under arrest.

Officials say that 28-year-old Cooper Huntington arrived at the scene during the investigation and became uncooperative. Huntington reportedly physically resisted and fought deputies before a taser was deployed, and he was taken into custody.

Huntington was charged with three felonies, including Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Injury to Child. He was additionally charged with four misdemeanors for Resisting & Obstructing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Frequenting. Huntington had an active warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear.

Taylor was arrested for three felonies, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Injury to Child, and Destruction of Evidence. Taylor was also charged with two misdemeanors, including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Frequenting.

Perryman and Williams were both charged with Felony Injury to a Child and Misdemeanor Frequenting.

According to Lauren Montague with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, all four individuals are still in custody.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on this story.