"Every day, we show up to this job... just like they did" | Star firefighters reflect on 9/11

STAR, IDAHO — Locals in Star, line State Street every year with flags to honor those who lost their lives in 9/11. Idaho News 6 also spoke with firefighters as they reflect on the tragedy and what it means today.



Folks will line up on State Street near Ridleys starting at 6 AM.

Later at 2 PM, there will be ice cream served at the fire station.

Firefighters are extremely grateful for the support and are inspired by the 343 men and women who gave up their lives that day.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Every September 11th locals in Star line up along State Street with American flags to honor the lives of those lost in the tragedy 23 years ago. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with a Star firefighter about the importance of keeping those memories alive through traditions like this.

"We show up at this job to do what we do. It's our passion. Just like they did 23 years ago." Engineer Mike Fischer

Star locals are planning to line State Street Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. to honor those who died in the September 11th terror attacks.

I visited Star Fire Station 51 to ask firefighters what it's like to see the community support.

Firefighter Klint Porter said, "It's still pretty amazing to see the country come together one time of the year, especially for those who lost their lives and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Watching the community come together makes you feel grateful but also somber. We always say we never forget, but every single year 9/11 comes, the patrons sit out on the sidewalk waving." Captain Cory Trosky

Fischer told me he was firefighting in northern Idaho at the time of the attacks, recalling that something changed that day.

"We were close to Spokane, the planes just stopped. The skies got quiet. We had a meeting that afternoon to regroup and figure out what is going on." Fischer

After the interview, Fischer pulled me aside to show me artwork he keeps in his quarters.

"Every year my daughter, probably made this her freshman year of high school, these are the 343 names of the firefighters killed in New York City. This was a crayon rendition she made a year or two prior, on the iconic flag raising over the pile. It is a reminder. These men and women got up on a Tuesday morning and went to work and they never came home." Fischer

It is reminders like these that keep the team going.

"It is really inspiring to see the men and women that day that lost their lives and gave up everything for the next person, and that is what I want to do." Firefighter Nick Sclefani

