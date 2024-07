STAR, ID — Star residents can escape the excessive heat this week at Star City Hall. The city of Star is opening the public meeting room Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. for anyone needing to cool off.

The address is 10769 West State Street and the room can be accessed via the side door to the right of the main north entrance.

The room has a TV, a bathroom close by, a water fountain and plenty of chairs and tables.