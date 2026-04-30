Elderly woman dies after being struck by a truck in Star parking lot

STAR, Idaho — One elderly woman is dead after police say a male driver struck her while attempting to park in a private lot at the 11000 block of W. State Street in Star.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 4:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Star Police deputies were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian injury crash.

Police say preliminary information indicates that a 90-year-old male driver of a red 2017 Ram 1500 was attempting to park in a stall when the 87-year-old female passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger supposedly stood in front of the truck to help guide the driver into the space when the driver unintentionally drove forward and struck her.

Deputies and paramedics rendered life-saving aid at the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

ACSO confirmed that the woman later passed away as a result of her injuries.

"Based on the initial investigation, this incident appears to be a tragic accident with no indication of foul play," ACSO said.

Officials are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information contact ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790. Officials say that anonymous tips may be submitted through ACSO's mobile app.

The identity of the victim may be released at a later time, pending notification of next of kin.