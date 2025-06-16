Crews battle 125-acre vegetation fire along Highway 16 in Star

STAR, Idaho — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 16 and West Deep Canyon Drive in Star. The fire has burned approximately 125 acres of BLM land and is threatening two nearby structures, according to early estimates from officials on scene.

No structures have been damaged thus far, and crews are working to protect all that are nearby.

WATCH: Crews work to control the fire along Highway 16

Crews battle 125-acre vegetation fire along Highway 16

Middleton-Star Fire District, Meridian Fire, Eagle Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management are responding. Valnova, a nearby community, has also provided water trucks to help combat the flames.

Highway 16 remains open as crews work to contain the fire; however, Eagle Police is on scene to direct traffic and asks that the public still avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.