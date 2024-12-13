Crash on Hwy. 16 south of State St. in Star

STAR, Idaho — The stretch of Hwy. 16 between State St. and Hwy. 26 is blocked in both directions after a multiple car crash this morning. It's unclear now how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the nature of it, but drivers in Star should be prepared for stop and go traffic this morning.

According to Middleton-Star Fire, they are on scene and ask that people avoid the area if possible. They also remind drivers that road conditions vary across the district and certain locations will have slick spots. Slow down and increase your following distance.

