Crash, construction slows traffic along Highway 16

STAR, Idaho — A crash and construction are slowing the morning commute along Highway 16 on Friday.

Both northbound lanes are closed near Floating Feather Road due to a jackknifed semi.

Meanwhile, flaggers are directing traffic at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 44, as rainy weather overnight delayed construction. ITD says it was unable to reopen the intersection to regular traffic by 5 a.m., because road striping would not adhere to the wet pavement.

Drivers can stay up to date on the latest closures and traffic conditions on Idaho 511.