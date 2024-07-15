City of Star rounding up extra supplies for students

STAR, IDAHO — Star Parks and Rec are partnering with Star Police and Fire to raise funds and donations for school supplies intended to balance the influx of new students at Star Elementary and Middle School.



The City is working with Star PD and FD to pool school supply donations.

The supplies will go to Star Elementary and Star Middle.

You can drop donations off at the Star Police or Star Fire Station.

You can also order off the Amazon wishlist here.

I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with the principal of Star Elementary about what the city is calling the "School Supply Round-up".

Many schools ask parents to help them stock shelves with school supplies at the start of each school year. But, in Star, the city is making it a community effort. Star Elementary Principal Todd Adams says it helps "even the playing field"

Many schools ask parents to help them stock shelves with school supplies at the start of each school year. But, in Star, the city is making it a community effort. Star Elementary Principal Todd Adams says it helps “even the playing field”

"So that the kids are coming in and everyone has that basic foundation of everything. Whether it's the paper, the pencils, all those things," said Principal Adams.

Star Parks and Rec is joining the city's police and fire departments to "round up" as many school supplies as possible. One anonymous donor already pitching in $2,000.

Mayor Trevor Chadwick explained, "If you just look at the economy right now, the cost of goods and materials are getting higher, people are struggling. Their income is not going up. Not everyone can afford the necessary items for the kids to go to school, and we just want to make sure these kids have the appropriate tools."

Principal Adams says the school’s need for supplies hasn't changed, but the number of students needing those supplies has grown immensely. He says last school year alone roughly 75 new students enrolled in the small elementary.

"I know this last year we started running lower on supplies that we would normally have in stock," continued the principal.

Principal Adams said they often ask parents or outside groups for assistance after Christmas break, to make sure they have enough supplies to finish off the school year.

But for Principal Adams, the support not only offers a financial break for parents.. but also a social cushion for kids in need of supplies.

Principal Adams said, "I mean it’s tough for a kiddo asking for some of the basic things that other students have. they don't want to be the center of attention for things like that."

"Everyone in our community is willing to step up and help, and it makes our community thrive," finished Mayor Chadwick.

If you want to help donate items like pencils or crayons, or scissors and protractors, you can head onto the Amazon wishlist here. If you bought them in person you can drop them off at the fire station, police station, or even city hall.

