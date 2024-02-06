British cars can be fixed in Star?

STAR, ID — Tyrone and Liz Flower have opened up a brand new auto shop specifically intended to service British-made vehicles.



What differentiates their facility from others is that they use factory-certified tools and parts.

Vehicles that are serviced are Bentley, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Rolls Royce.

The facility is hidden near a residential area to blend in with the town.

In the lobby, you can find a British-themed gift shop.

Both owners have been in the industry for several years, bringing a lot of experience to the Treasure Valley.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For many car owners like myself when we need to get work done we will just head around the corner to a local shop. But if you're a British car owner, there are not many options for service certified for your vehicle. I'm your star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I took a trip to the facility of Royal British Motor Cars.

A flag pole sporting an American flag and a Union Jack seen on Star Road marks the spot of a new type of car shop in the Treasure Valley.

"This one here is a 2000 Bentley. We are just basically going to be doing some oil work on it," said Tyrone Flower, the shop owner.

Tyrone Flower has been working on cars for about 45 years.

The reason I got into cars was because I was tired of breaking down in the one I had.

But it's not just any cars. Tyrone is into British-made cars.

"Tyrone is a genius when it comes to cars like this," exclaimed one customer.

Tyrone and his wife Liz both having immense experience in the British car industry… decided to bring their expertise to the Treasure Valley, as there are very few options for services specific to these types of cars.

Liz explained, "I had to take my Range Rover into the dealership one week to get serviced, and it was like a six-week waiting period I couldn't get in. That kind of solidified the fact that the Treasure Valley just needed more than they had."

It's kind of a pain in the butt to drive all the way over to Boise.

As Tyrone showed me around the shop, he explained what differentiates his facility from others is that they use tools and equipment only certified by factories.

Tyrone pointed saying, "This is another Bentley and Rolls Royce tool. this is a Jaguar and Land Rover factory tool. This is a direct link to the Land Rover and Jaguar factory. So we get everything that the dealership sees."

But it's not just the tools that are certified.

"We will only hire factory-trained technicians. we will not hire anybody that's just coming from shop to shop," explained Flower.

However, Star is known as a small town. The flowers wanted to respect that.

Liz explained, "We wanted to marry into the community. we wanted to be part of the community. We had no intention of changing the community. That's why our business we are very much incognito."

To disguise their building, the flowers decided not to put up a sign and even soundproofed the walls.

"We wanted to make sure our neighbors were ok with the amount of noise we put out so they don’t get disturbed," explained Tyrone.

From the gravel driveway to the freshly brewed tea in the lobby, the authenticity can be felt everywhere.

Liz said, "We just wanted to make this a place where they can come relax, enjoy a bit of the British culture, and feel very comfortable with leaving their car."

The owner finished by saying, "At the end of the day, make sure the customer is happy with their vehicle and everything runs correctly. That is the most important thing.

Talking to the flowers they said they just are happy to be able to provide a new option for people to feel comfortable dropping off their British cars.

