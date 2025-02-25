A Bridge of Two Cities: Star and Horseshoe Bend preserving the history of a 100+-year-old bridge

STAR, Idaho — Star and Horseshoe Bend are working to bridge their city's history together using an actual bridge that is over 100 years old.

"There's some pretty cool character to that bridge," nodded Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick.

Tucked away in Horseshoe Bend, the Boise Street Bridge quietly crosses the Payette River.

Horseshoe Bend Mayor Pat Goff pointed out, saying, "This used to be the only highway from horseshoe to Emmett.

The city of Horseshoe Bend is looking to replace the small century-old bridge, and instead of scrapping it, Mayor Goff says the city wanted to preserve its history.

"The state has been throwing a lot of money at these bridge projects for the last three years, and they have a program where they will give a bridge to a locality if they have a need for it," explained Mayor Chadwick.

So, starting Tuesday morning, the bridge crews will start splitting the bridge into two parts. Star Mayor Chadwick said one of those halves will be heading over to Freedom Park in Star.

Mayor Chadwick continued, "This slew has water in it year-round. So it's going to create a connection point of a 90-foot span, and it's going to help serve a championship-level frisbee golf course we got out there. I think it's really going to stand out down there when you see this bridge."

But what about the other half? Well, it's finding a new home in Horseshoe Bend.

"I think we lose too much of our history, and I think we need to maintain our history so we know exactly what it used to be like. We have already prepped a place for when people go around the Greenbelt and want to go into the park and follow the path and walk across the bridge, and we want an endless river that we are trying to get a grant for," finished Mayor Goff.

Mayor Chadwick says there is no set date just yet for the project to be finished because it needs to be a little dryer before they can install the bridge.