A boy seeing his dreams come true

Walt Disney World is known as the most magical place on earth. but for one day star7 elementary school was just as magical. I'm your star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I met up with one student and his family after he was honored at his school assembly.

vo: paxton mayer thought it was just another assembly at star elementary.

vo: but that wasn’t the case.

vo: paxton was greeted by his parents, his schoolmates, and his teachers.… all there to celebrate paxton as the dream factory of idaho’s first dreamer.

marshall: the dream factory, we find kids that have serious chronic illnesses and critical illnesses and we bring community members together to give them a dream come true.

vo: paxton is diagnosed with leukodystrophy… but he is no different than any other kid. paxton loves jurrasic park, mickey mouse, and the san francisco 49ers.

vo: after students and staff performed chants and gave heartfelt speeches about the child of the hour, former 49er jeremy newberry announced the to the room paxtons dream.

kellie: he is such a blessing and he is so sweet and loved by everybody that he is the perfect candidate.

vo: while talking to paxton we talked about everything that excited him… his clothes he was bringing, and even what he was going to be eating. but there are a few people he is most excited to meet.

paxton: mickey mouse, minnie mouse, donald duck, goofy, pete.

vo: both clint and kellie mayer say they are just so thankful for all of the support from everyone at the school who makes it easy for him to feel like he belongs.

clint: the support system is number one. if you don't have a good support system its real hard. life is not easy. we all have our trials and tribulations.

kellie: these kids just treat him incredible. to have this opportunity to spend this time with all these kids who are his friends and just be a part od something so big.

paxton: i feel happy.

tag: if you would like to donate or nominate another child to be a dreamer like paxton, you can find that link on this story on idaho news 6 dot com. im your star neighborhood reporter, alexander huddleston, idaho news 6.

