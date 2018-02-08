Yotes unveil their 2018 recruiting class

BOISE -

The Yotes did not participate in the early signing day period but cleaned up after finishing last year with a winning record. They also won five of their last six games on their schedule.

As it stands right now the Yotes were able to get a record of 22 kids from the State of Idaho. Coach Moroski expects to have around 36 recruits. On offense Coach, Moroski got 12 players. On defense, there will be 24 new faces.

It's worth noting two of the players that the College of Idaho inked played at the division one level. Coach Moroski says getting Idaho kids was once again the point of emphasis.

"Idaho is recruited 5 times better than when I got here. I think Idaho kids have options we are hopeful to get our share. This is probably our best academic class by far and probably is the most talented class,” said Head Coach Mike Moroski.

Below is the College of Idaho Complete 2018 Class