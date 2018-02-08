Yotes unveil their 2018 recruiting class

Dan Hawk
11:03 PM, Feb 7, 2018
2 hours ago

Cooach Moroski comments on National Signing Day.

The Yotes did not participate in the early signing day period but cleaned up after finishing last year with a winning record.  They also won five of their last six games on their schedule.

As it stands right now the Yotes were able to get a record of 22 kids from the State of Idaho.  Coach Moroski expects to have around 36 recruits.  On offense Coach, Moroski got 12 players.  On defense, there will be 24 new faces.

It's worth noting two of the players that the College of Idaho inked played at the division one level.  Coach Moroski says getting Idaho kids was once again the point of emphasis.

"Idaho is recruited 5 times better than when I got here.  I think Idaho kids have options we are hopeful to get our share.  This is probably our best academic class by far and probably is the most talented class,” said Head Coach Mike Moroski.

 

Below is the College of Idaho Complete 2018 Class

Time Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (Previous School)

 

 

Highlight Video
8:30 Cy Hicks OL 6-3 265 FR Tumwater, Wash. (Tumwater HS) HUDL VIDEO
9:00 Alex Osborn OL 6-0 285 FR Fruitland, Idaho (Fruitland HS) HUDL VIDEO
9:05 Hunter Juarez WR 5-11 175 R-FR Mill Valley, Calif. (Marin Catholic/U. of Nevada) HUDL VIDEO
9:10 Zach Hugh WR 5-11 198 JR Fortuna, Calif. (Fortuna HS/Santa Rosa CC) HUDL VIDEO
9:15 Grayson McClain DB 6-1 175 JR Alpharetta, Ga. (Centennial HS/San Diego Mesa CC) HUDL VIDEO
9:20 Oscar Reyes DL 6-2 240 JR San Diego, Calif. (Ramona HS/San Diego Mesa CC) HUDL VIDEO
9:25 Cal Hollow WR 5-9 165 FR Butte, Mont. (Butte Central Catholic HS) HUDL VIDEO
9:30 Peyton Richardson WR 6-2 180 R-FR Twin Falls, Idaho (Twin Falls HS/U. of Idaho) HUDL VIDEO
9:35 Brock Funke LB 6-1 225 R-SO Novato, Calif. (Novato HS/Humboldt State) HUDL VIDEO
9:40 Drew Faircloth LB 6-1 235 JR Redding, Calif. (Foothill HS/Shasta CC) HUDL VIDEO
9:45 Sifa Tuavao DT 6-3 305 JR Monterey, Calif. (Monterey HS/Modesto CC) HUDL VIDEO
9:50 Matthew Wiitanen DB 5-11 170 SO San Jose, Calif. (Pioneer HS/Gavilan CC) HUDL VIDEO
10:00 Nate Maassen OL 6-1 265 FR Steilacoom, Wash. (Steilacoom HS) HUDL VIDEO
10:25 Gabe Zurita-Haber OL 6-1 280 JR Concord, Calif. (Ygnacio Valley HS/Diablo Valley CC) HUDL VIDEO
10:40 Areion Orange DB 5-8 140 FR Perris, Calif. (Citrus Hill HS) HUDL VIDEO
11:15 Keagan McCoy DL 6-1 215 FR Boise, Idaho (Capital HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:00 Cordell Crawford DB 6-2 170 FR Meridian, Idaho (Meridian HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:05 Jerrik Lattimer WR 5-10 170 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:05 Bo Stevens WR 6-1 190 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:10 Braden Bale OL 6-0 250 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:10 Jacob Torres OL 5-8 230 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:15 Devin Dawson DL 6-2 230 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:20 Trevor Manu DB 5-11 175 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:20 Tony Murphy DB 5-10 180 FR Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain HS) HUDL VIDEO
12:45 Landon Ebbers WR 5-10 170 FR Middleton, Idaho (Middleton HS) HUDL VIDEO
1:15 Tristin Wolfe DB 6-3 185 FR Caldwell, Idaho (Vallivue HS) HUDL VIDEO
1:45 Viliami Hansen LB 5-10 210 FR Graham, Wash. (Graham-Kapowsin HS) HUDL VIDEO
2:00 Jesse Estrada LB 5-11 190 FR Menifee, Calif. (Heritage HS) HUDL VIDEO
2:15 Masen Medl LB 6-0 185 FR Nampa, Idaho (Skyview HS) HUDL VIDEO
2:50 Declan Friedli DB 5-8 150 FR Nampa, Idaho (Nampa HS) HUDL VIDEO
3:15 Vince Seth DL 6-0 260 FR West Linn, Ore. (West Linn HS) HUDL VIDEO
3:55 Chase Bowes DL 6-1 250 FR Lacey, Wash. (Timberline HS) HUDL VIDEO
4:15 Miles Maupin DE 6-3 205 FR Crane, Ore. (Crane Union HS) HUDL VIDEO
5:15 Colten Craig LB 5-11 200 FR Jerome, Idaho (Jerome HS) HUDL VIDEO
5:30 Bridger Mortensen DB 5-9 175 FR Meridian, Idaho (Meridian HS) HUDL VIDEO
6:00 Taeson Hardin DB 5-11 175 FR    Oak Harbor, Wash. (Oak Harbor HS) HUDL VIDEO
6:15 Braxton Bujak FB 5-11 230 FR Nampa, Idaho (Nampa Christian HS) HUDL VIDEO

 

