Yotes softball earns bid to NAIA National Championships in Missouri

Posted at 11:21 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 13:21:21-04

CALDWELL — The College of Idaho earned a bid to the NAIA Softball National Championship tournament in Missouri.

The Yotes picked up the No. 2 seed, and will play the No. 3 seed, Freed Hardeman in the opening round, Mon., May 17.

Game times are to be determined and will be announced once they are finalized.

This is the sixth time in program history the team has earned a spot at the tournament.

The team is asking for help in covering travel costs including meals, hotels, and transportation.

To donate, click here.

