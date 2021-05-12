Yotes softball earns bid to NAIA National Championships in Missouri

CALDWELL — The College of Idaho earned a bid to the NAIA Softball National Championship tournament in Missouri.

We are headed to nationals! @YoteSoftball will play in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Fayette, Mo. starting on May 17. pic.twitter.com/bHRJKFYPYp — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) May 11, 2021

The Yotes picked up the No. 2 seed, and will play the No. 3 seed, Freed Hardeman in the opening round, Mon., May 17.

Game times are to be determined and will be announced once they are finalized.

Yotes Headed to Missouri for NAIA Opening Round https://t.co/iTs0f24Mdf — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) May 11, 2021

This is the sixth time in program history the team has earned a spot at the tournament.

The team is asking for help in covering travel costs including meals, hotels, and transportation.

To donate, click here.